France demands EU action against Musk

(MENAFN) French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the European Commission to take strong action against foreign interference in European politics, specifically targeting US billionaire Elon Musk. Barrot’s comments, made in an interview with French media, were in response to Musk's activities on his platform X (formerly Twitter), including his involvement in the upcoming German elections. French President Emmanuel had also condemned Musk's interference in European affairs, accusing him of directly influencing across the continent.



Barrot emphasized that the EU must either enforce existing laws to protect its political integrity or consider empowering member states to take action. He further suggested that banning X from the EU could be a viable option if necessary, as allowed under EU legislation. Musk’s planned livestream with Alice Weidel, co-leader of Germany’s far-right AfD party, has sparked additional concerns, with an EU spokesperson announcing an investigation into whether the event violates EU social media regulations.



Musk's actions, including his controversial support for the AfD and sharp criticism of political leaders like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have drawn widespread criticism in Europe, fueling calls for the EU to address his influence on the region’s political landscape.



