(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused US companies of and lobbying, claiming that these factors are preventing Ukraine from receiving the full military aid promised by Washington. Despite the US allocating approximately $177 billion to support Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia in 2022, Zelensky stated that his country has yet to receive even half of the promised assistance.



During a recent interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Zelensky explained that he had requested permission to use Ukraine’s cargo planes to transport aid, avoiding costly fees associated with US aircraft. However, this request was denied, and Zelensky suggested that decisions like these are driven by corruption or lobbying efforts by US companies.



He expressed his reluctance to publicly discuss such issues to avoid causing a scandal that could disrupt the flow of aid. Zelensky argued that if Ukraine was promised $177 billion and has only received half, then corruption must be at play.



The Ukrainian leader has previously criticized Western allies for delays in arms shipments, which he claims have allowed Russian forces to gain ground.



