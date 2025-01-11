Acting US Ambassador Expresses Optimism In South Korea's Resilience

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Jan 11 (IANS) Acting US Ambassador to Seoul Joseph Yun on Saturday said that he will work to bolster the bilateral alliance, expressing optimism that South Korea will overcome its challenges and grow stronger.

The Charge d'Affaires ad interim at the US Embassy in Seoul made the remark upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, days after US envoy Philip Goldberg's retirement.

Yun, a former US special representative for North Korea, was appointed to the interim post ahead of the inauguration of incoming US President Donald on January 20.

"There are really fundamental pillars of US-ROK relationships. The core pillar is, of course, the alliance relationship," Yun told reporters, referring to South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"I've spent half of my professional life trying to strengthen the relationship between two countries and I really look forward to contributing to that," he added.

Yun, who served at the US embassy in Seoul nearly two decades ago, said it is "very meaningful" to return to the country at a critical time.

His appointment comes at a time when South Korea faces political uncertainty following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law on December 3.

Asked about South Korea's political situation, Yun acknowledged the "ups and downs" in any government but expressed confidence in the country's resilience, Yonhap news agency reported.

"What I know is that there have been many challenges," Yun said. "Each time, South Korea has emerged stronger and I have no doubt that would be the case again."

South Korea had been thrust into a period of political uncertainty following Yoon's short-lived martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, and his subsequent impeachment on December 14, 2024.