Trump’S Greenland Strategy Bears Fruit As Denmark Softens Stance On Independence

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a surprising development, Denmark has signaled a shift in its position regarding Greenland's potential independence. This change comes amid renewed interest from US President-elect Donald in acquiring the Arctic territory.



Danish Foreign Lars Lokke Rasmussen stated that Greenland could become independent if its residents desire. However, he firmly rejected the possibility of it becoming a US state. This marks a notable departure from Denmark 's previous stance.



Trump has intensified his efforts to gain control of Greenland . He refuses to rule out using military or economic pressure to achieve this goal. The president-elect claims Greenland is vital for US national and economic security.



The situation has raised concerns among European allies. Trump's threats against Denmark, a NATO member, have strained relationships within the alliance. The EU has expressed support for Denmark in this matter.



Greenland's Prime Minister, Mute Egede, has seized this opportunity to push for independence. In his New Year's speech, he called for removing the "shackles of colonialism."







Egede suggested an independence referendum could coincide with upcoming parliamentary elections. The island's strategic importance has grown due to climate change.



Melting Arctic ice has opened new trade routes and access to valuable resources. However, this has attracted interest from global powers, including China and Russia.



Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., recently made an unannounced visit to Greenland. This move has fueled speculation about the administration's plans for the territory. It has also raised eyebrows among Danish officials.



Denmark has responded to these developments by increasing its defense spending in Greenland. The country plans to invest at least €1.3 billion in the territory's defense infrastructure.

