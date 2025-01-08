French Foreign Min. Hopes For Sovereign, Stable, Peaceful Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- France's Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday hoped for a sovereign, stable and peaceful Syria during his visit to Damascus with his German counterpart.

"It's a real hope, but a fragile hope," Barrot said in his speech at the French Embassy in Damascus.

He also met with Christian religious leaders in Damascus, as the minister posted on X.

In addition, France and Germany "want to promote a peaceful and urgent transition in the service of Syrians and for regional stability," Barrot stated.

Moreover, he said that the European Union sanctions on Syria, which impede humanitarian aid and recovery efforts, could be lifted quickly.(end)

