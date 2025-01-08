Car Bumper Guard Market To Cross $5.3 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major car bumper guard participants include 3M Company, Auto Metal Direct LLC, Bumper Badger, Ford Motor Company, Lund International, Luv-Tap, Parking Armor, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Volkswagen AG, Westin Automotive

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The car bumper guard market valuation is predicted to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2034, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

One of the key factors driving market growth is the increasing urbanization, which leads to more vehicle congestion and limited parking spaces. As cities become more densely populated, particularly in emerging regions, the frequency of minor collisions and bumper damage escalates. This has increased demand for protective accessories like bumper guards, particularly for vehicles commonly found in urban areas, such as compact cars, SUVs, and crossovers. These vehicles are more prone to bumper impacts, especially during parking maneuvers in crowded spaces.

Another significant factor boosting the market is the growing emphasis on vehicle protection. Consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of safeguarding their vehicles from minor damages that can occur in daily driving, especially in tight urban environments where bumper-to-bumper traffic and narrow parking spaces are common. Bumper guards help maintain a vehicle's appearance, reducing the need for expensive repairs and improving the resale value of the vehicle, making them an attractive option for car owners.

Request for a sample of this research report @

The car bumper guard market is also segmented based on vehicle types, including passenger and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicle segment held an 82% share in 2024. This dominance is due to the high demand for passenger vehicles such as sedans, hatchbacks, and SUVs in urban areas, where minor bumper damage is common. As more consumers recognize the benefits of bumper guards in preserving the aesthetics of their vehicles and preventing costly repairs, the demand for these protective accessories continues to rise.

The car bumper guard market is segmented into plastic, rubber, metal, and composite materials. Plastic bumper guards dominated the market in 2024 and held a 55% share. Plastic remains the preferred choice due to its affordability, flexibility, and wide availability. It is a cost-effective solution for OEMs and aftermarket manufacturers looking to provide bumper guards at an accessible price. Furthermore, plastic's lightweight nature contributes to better fuel efficiency, an important consideration for consumers and automakers focusing on eco-friendly solutions.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @

The Asia-Pacific region, which generated a 35% share in 2024, is expected to see substantial growth, with the car bumper guard market projected to generate USD 50 billion by 2034. The region's high vehicle ownership, combined with rapid urbanization, drives the demand for bumper guards. The growing trend of online retail platforms for automotive accessories further accelerates market growth, particularly in countries with large passenger vehicle bases.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Research design

1.1.1 Research approach

1.1.2 Data collection methods

1.2 Base estimates and calculations

1.2.1 Base year calculation

1.2.2 Key trends for market estimates

1.3 Forecast model

1.4 Primary research & validation

1.4.1 Primary sources

1.4.2 Data mining sources

1.5 Market definitions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 3600 synopsis, 2021 - 2034

Chapter 3 Car Bumper Guard Market Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.2.1 Raw material suppliers

3.2.2 Component manufacturers

3.2.3 Bumper guard manufacturers

3.2.4 Distributors and wholesalers

3.2.5 Retailers and workshops

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Price analysis of bumper guards

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Key news & initiatives

3.7 Regulatory landscape

3.8 Impact forces

3.8.1 Growth drivers

3.8.1.1 Rising demand for vehicle protection

3.8.1.2 Increasing urbanization and parking challenges

3.8.1.3 Consumers are increasingly concerned about the appearance of their vehicles

3.8.1.4 Expanding automotive sales globally

3.8.1.5 Increase in urban traffic congestion

3.8.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1 High initial cost

3.8.2.2 Compatibility issue with different vehicle and models

3.9 Growth potential analysis

3.10 Porter's analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Related Reports:

Automotive Three-Way Catalytic Converter Market Size - By Material, By Vehicle, By Propulsion, By Distribution Channel, Growth Forecast, 2025 – 2034



Automotive Sunroof Control Unit Market Size - By Sunroof, By Vehicle, By Technology, By Sales Channel, Analysis, Share, Growth Forecast, 2025 - 2034



About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: ...