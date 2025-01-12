JAF Repels Armed Smugglers At Northern Border

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Border Guards early on Sunday engaged in clashes with armed groups of smugglers attempting to infiltrate Jordan's northern border within the Eastern Military Zone's area of responsibility.

The confrontation resulted in the death of one smuggler, while the others retreated into Syrian territory, according to a Jordan Armed Forces–Arab (JAF) statement.

The smugglers attempted to exploit unstable weather conditions and dense fog along the border to cross into the Kingdom, the statement said.

The JAF applied rules of engagement, repelling the groups and seizing large quantities of narcotics, along with two automatic weapons (Kalashnikov rifles) and a pistol.

During the clashes, a Border Guard officer was injured and airlifted to the Royal Medical Services, where he was reported to be stable, the statement added.

The seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities.

The JAF reiterates its commitment to utilising all available resources and capabilities to prevent infiltration and smuggling, ensuring the safety and stability of the Kingdom.

During his visit to Jordan last week, Syria's newly appointed Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al Shibani said that the new situation in Syria, regarding smuggling of Captagon, has ended threats previously faced by Jordan.

The army has reported several drug smuggling attempts on the Kingdom's north-eastern borders with Syria, with JAF reported some incidents of smugglers opening fire at border guards in an attempt to enter the Kingdom "by force".

The army unveiled the largest operation in January 2022 when it announced that it had killed 27 infiltrators as they tried to smuggle“large amounts” of narcotics from Syria into the Kingdom.

The army said that the operation in late January came after the directives of the JAF chairman to change the rules of engagement.

According to JAF figures, a total of 194 smuggling and infiltration attempts have been recorded during the January-August period of 2023.

The army said that border guards on the north-eastern border with Syria have also dealt with 88 smuggling attempts using drones that carried narcotics and explosives.

In 2022, the army said that it dealt with 383 smuggling and infiltration attempts that also resulted in the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and weapons.

JAF said that 361 smuggling attempts from Syria were foiled and about 15.5 million narcotic pills were seized in 2021.

Jordan, which shares a 378 kilometre-long border with Syria, has been warning of flourishing drugs trade in the northern neighbour, posing cross-border threats to the kingdom, the region, and the rest of the world.