King Receives Vatican's Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 12 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday received Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin at Al Husseiniya Palace.According to a royal court statement., His Majesty conveyed to Cardinal Parolin his greetings to Pope Francis.The meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, addressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the Vatican.Cardinal Parolin thanked His Majesty for his support for the Christian community in Jordan.Discussions covered the need to end the Israeli war on Gaza and bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip, with the King commending the Pope's support for ending the suffering of Gazans.His Majesty also warned of the dangerous repercussions of ongoing Israeli violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa, and Cardinal Parolin's accompanying delegation attended the meeting.On Friday, Cardinal Parolin presided over the mass of dedication and inauguration of the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan), built on a plot of land donated by His Majesty.