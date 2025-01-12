Prince Ali Stresses Support For Palestinian Football Federation
1/12/2025 2:20:32 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - HRH Prince Ali bin Hussein, President of the West Asian football Federation, on Sunday reiterated the federation's unwavering support for the Palestinian Football Association's demand to host its matches on home soil while standing in solidarity with the Palestinian federation against Israel's campaign targeting it.
During a meeting with the President of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub in Amman, Prince Ali emphasised the importance of continued coordination between the West Asian Federation and the Palestinian association, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Talks during the meeting also addressed the mechanisms, procedures and timeline of FIFA's ongoing investigation into Israeli violations against Palestinian sports, which is being carried out by FIFA's disciplinary, compliance, and governance committees.
Rajoub reviewed the persistent harassment and incitement campaigns by Israel, which he said aim to obscure its increasing crimes.
He highlighted that over 368 football players, including 95 children, have been killed, and Gaza's sports infrastructure has been "extensively damaged."
