After Minahil Malik, Insha Rehman, THIS Pakistani Influencer's Private Video Leaked

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A new name has been added to the growing list of Pakistani influencers whose leaked videos have surfaced online. Following the controversy surrounding TikTokers Minahil Malik and Imsha Rehman's alleged MMS leaks, Pakistani TV host and influencer Mathira has now become the target of trolls after a private of hers was leaked on social media.

Reportedly, unverified clips, allegedly showing Mathira in intimate and compromising moments, have sparked widespread discussions online.

Mathira's video leaked

Mathira alleged that people were posting fake photographs under her name. The Pakistani TV host took to X to criticise those spreading the video.

“People are misusing my name and my photoshoot pictures and adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” Mathira posted on the social media platform.

While the authenticity of the video remains uncertain, it has reignited debates about the ethics of sharing such content and raised questions about the motives behind targeting prominent personalities, stated reports.

Supporters of Mathira have strongly condemned the video leak, calling it a deliberate attack on her character. Many have expressed concern over the damaging impact of such privacy violations, especially for women in the media industry who are often subjected to targeted harassment.

In response to the incident, critics have highlighted the urgent need for stricter digital laws to prevent the spread of unauthorized and harmful content, stressing the importance of protecting individuals from online exploitation and abuse.

MMS leaks: Previous cases

Recently, Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman met with a similar fate as Mathira. Imsha faced intense trolling after her explicit videos went viral on social media. The controversy forced Imsha Rehman to deactivate her social media account.

The first incident of MMS leak was reported after Pakistani TikToker Minahil Malik's intimate video went viral. While the influencer alleged that the video was fake, Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, claimed that Minahil had leaked the video herself.



