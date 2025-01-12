King Meets Senate's Permanent Office, Affirms Jordan Will Move Forward With Modernisation Despite Regional Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 12 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Sunday affirmed that Jordan is moving forward with modernisation despite regional challenges, noting the Senate's important role, in partnership with the House of Representatives and the government, in this regard.A royal court statement reads that during a meeting at Al Husseiniya Palace with the permanent office of the Senate which includes its president, his deputies, and assistants His Majesty stressed that Jordan continues to coordinate with Arab countries and allies on regional developments, to protect its interests and achieve regional stability.At the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King noted the importance of stopping the Israeli war on Gaza, and achieving comprehensive calm in the region.His Majesty highlighted Jordan's efforts to sustain the flow of relief aid to Gaza, calling on the international community to step up the humanitarian response.Addressing developments in the West Bank, the King stressed the need to end unilateral measures targeting Palestinians and Jerusalem.His Majesty also reaffirmed Jordan's support for Syria in building a free, independent, and fully sovereign state, noting that Jordan is discussing ways for cooperation in energy, water, trade, and security, with the new authority in Damascus.For his part, Senate President Faisal Fayez expressed the Senate's keenness to communicate with all Jordanians on local affairs and developments in the region, stressing the need to protect Jordan and defend its interests.Members of the Senate's permanent office spoke about the importance of the partnership with the government and the House of Representatives in working to serve Jordan and Jordanians, and the commitment to carry on with the modernisation process across its three tracks, as well as regional developments.Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.