Hassan, Vatican Secretary Of State Stress Shared Commitment To Regional Peace, Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN – Prime Jafar Hassan met on Sunday with Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin, who is on a visit to Jordan as a special envoy of His Holiness Pope Francis.

The visit coincided with the inauguration of the Church of the Baptism of the Lord at the Baptism Site of Jesus Christ (Bethany Beyond the Jordan), according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The meeting focused on boosting the longstanding ties between Jordan and the Vatican and exploring opportunities for enhanced cooperation.

The discussions also addressed pressing regional challenges, with particular emphasis on the urgent need for peace and stability, including an urgent call for an end to Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Hassan reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah, and stressed the Kingdom's commitment to protecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, a responsibility upheld through the historic Hashemite Custodianship.

Cardinal Parolin commended King Abdullah's tireless efforts to foster peace and stability in the region, describing him as a voice of wisdom and moderation amid ongoing regional tensions.

They also discussed preparations for a landmark exhibition, "Jordan: The Dawn of Christianity," set to be held at the Vatican in February. This will be the first exhibition of its kind, showcasing artefacts that highlight Jordan's pivotal role in the early history of Christianity.