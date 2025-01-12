Electricity Sector Costs Down By Jd90m In 2024 - Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The of and Mineral Resources' 2024 report on the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV) highlights a reduction of JD90 million in electricity sector costs.

The ministry explained that several measures contributed to this reduction, including self-generation fees, improving the efficiency of distribution companies, reducing losses and other measures.

It noted that production from the Risha field increased by 55 million cubic feet, while the percentage of installed smart metres across the Kingdom's governorates reached 63.9 per cent cumulatively, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ministry stressed that energy loss from electricity transmission and distribution decreased by 11.5 per cent compared to the previous year.

The ministry highlighted that electricity export capacity to Iraq reached 40 megawatts for Al Rutba area in the first phase, with the second phase of the connection set to be completed by April 2025.

The energy sector's initiatives for 2024 included eight initiatives under which 50 priorities, all aligned with the transition to clean energy.

This focus is in line with the top priorities of the EMV and aims to promote environmental sustainability.

One example is a project to install solar thermal systems in 33 public hospitals to provide sustainable energy solutions for the healthcare sector, funded by an Italian government grant between 2025 and 2027.

The report also highlighted efforts to boost energy interconnection with neighbouring countries, develop legislative frameworks for electricity and renewable energy sectors to align with global developments and reduce energy costs to positively impact economic growth and quality of life.

These efforts include implementing the energy sector's financial reform plan, such as time-of-use electricity tariffs for specific sectors.

Regarding industrial institutions covered by natural gas, the ministry noted that there are two industrial institutions, and the reduction in carbon emissions resulting from electricity generation is estimated at 21 per cent.

As for green hydrogen projects, the ministry signed 13 memoranda of understanding with developers of green hydrogen projects, and the number of preliminary technical reports received from companies interested in investing in green hydrogen production reached 9 reports.