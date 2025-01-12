Azerbaijan's COP29: Overcoming Challenges And Securing Global Success

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's role in the global fight against climate change
took center stage during COP29, hosted in Baku. The event, which
drew participants from nearly every corner of the world, became a
significant achievement for the country, overcoming various
obstacles and challenges. In a recent interview, President Ilham
Aliyev reflected on the experience, shedding light on the
complexities involved, the outcomes for Azerbaijan and the world,
and how the event strengthened the country's global standing.
Turning a challenge into a success
Hosting COP29 was no small feat for Azerbaijan. The country
faced the daunting task of organizing a high-level international
event with just 11 months of preparation, a far shorter timeline
than previous hosts. Despite limited time and resources,
Azerbaijan's strong potential, honed through years of experience in
organizing global events, proved instrumental. President Aliyev
emphasized that the success of COP29 was not just a result of
physical preparation but also of Azerbaijan's robust diplomatic
standing and diversified foreign policy. These assets allowed the
country to bridge divides between countries in the Global South and
Global North, creating an atmosphere of collaboration.
A major achievement at COP29 was the resolution of the
contentious issue surrounding the carbon market, specifically
Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This agreement had eluded
consensus for nearly a decade, yet it was resolved in Baku, marking
a pivotal moment in global climate negotiations. The President
pointed out that the event demonstrated Azerbaijan's ability to
facilitate meaningful progress in international discussions,
despite its relatively small contribution to global greenhouse gas
emissions.
Overcoming political challenges
While the event was hailed as a success, it was not without its
challenges. Azerbaijan faced attempts to discredit the event,
including a political boycott orchestrated by some countries.
President Aliyev revealed that even French officials tried to
persuade other leaders not to attend. Despite these efforts, the
boycott failed, with 80 heads of state and government attending,
further cementing Azerbaijan's reputation as a reliable
international partner.
In another unexpected turn, the President of the European
Commission, who had initially confirmed attendance, ultimately did
not participate. This raised questions about political motives and
the EU's involvement in global climate negotiations. Despite this,
the President noted that the absence did not diminish the success
of COP29, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations
attending both the opening and closing ceremonies, reinforcing the
significance of the event.
A legacy for the future
One of the most tangible outcomes of COP29 was the increase in
climate financing. While some had unrealistic expectations around a
$1 trillion pledge, Azerbaijan's leadership helped secure a more
achievable figure of $300 billion, three times the amount
originally agreed upon. This commitment to increased funding for
climate action will have lasting implications for both Azerbaijan
and the wider global community.
Furthermore, Azerbaijan's emphasis on green initiatives was
evident in the 14 proposals it put forward during COP29,
demonstrating the country's commitment to the global green
transition. The President also highlighted the innovative Troika
mechanism between current, past, and future COP hosts, which will
foster cooperation and build upon the successes achieved in
previous COPs, including COP28 in the UAE.
For Azerbaijan, COP29 was more than just a diplomatic success;
it was a chance to introduce the country to a global audience. The
President remarked that many first-time visitors to Baku were
deeply impressed by the country's active society, educated
workforce, and the city's beauty and comfort. This positive image
will undoubtedly help combat misinformation and enhance
Azerbaijan's standing on the world stage.
