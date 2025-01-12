New car sales in Russia rises 48 percent last year

(MENAFN) In 2024, new car sales in Russia surged by 48 percent compared to the previous year, totaling 1.5 million units, as reported by the Russian analytical agency Autostat. This growth is seen as a sign of recovery in the Russian car after a period of stagnation. The agency also noted that car sales in December 2024 increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year, reaching 123,000 vehicles.



The Russian car market saw a notable shift in the makeup of car sales, with the domestic brand Lada accounting for 28 percent of the new cars sold. In addition, Chinese manufacturers such as Haval, Chery, Changan, Geely, Omoda, Exeed, and Jetour played a significant role in boosting the overall sales figures, reflecting the growing presence of Chinese car brands in Russia.



Before the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, Western automakers had been the dominant players in the Russian car market. However, many of these companies withdrew from the country following the conflict, leaving a gap that Chinese companies quickly filled. This shift in the market dynamics led to a temporary standstill in car sales, but exports from Chinese carmakers and increased domestic production have helped revive the industry.



With Chinese firms capitalizing on the opportunity and meeting the demand for new cars, Russia's car market has begun to show signs of recovery, aided by the increase in production and trade from Chinese manufacturers.

