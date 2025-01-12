Army Chief, Saudi Delegation Talk Military Cooperation
1/12/2025 2:20:30 PM
AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Sunday received a Saudi military delegation, headed by Chief of Operations of the Saudi armed forces Misfer bin Suwailem Ghanim and the accompanying delegation.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of further enhancing cooperation and coordination in various military operational, training and logistical fields.
Both sides also went over the latest developments at the regional and international levels to serve interests of the two kingdoms' armed forces, according to an army statement.
Meanwhile, Ghanim praised the modernisation and development steps implemented by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) and their "pivotal" role in maintaining security and stability in the region.
A number of high-ranking JAF officers and the Saudi military attaché in Amman attended the meeting that was held at the JAF General Command.
