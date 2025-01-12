CARC Conducts Evaluation Of Damascus Airport Ahead Of Potential Flight Resumption

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Civil Regulatory Commission (CARC) is reviewing technical evaluation findings for Damascus International Airport as part of efforts to potentially resume Jordanian commercial flights to Syria, CARC Chief Captain Haitham Misto said on Sunday.

The assessment, conducted by technical teams during a recent inspection visit to Damascus, aimed to verify compliance with international aviation safety and operational standards required for flight resumption, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

“Jordan is committed to restoring civil aviation links with Syria as soon as all technical and logistical prerequisites are fully met, ensuring adherence to international safety and security standards,” Misto.

Misto also said that international aviation standards are applied to all airports worldwide without exception.

"These standards include logistical, technical, and airspace safety requirements to ensure the security and safety of aviation."

International aid planes and foreign diplomatic delegations have already been landing in Syria. Domestic flights have also resumed.

Also o Sunday, an official source from the Ministry of Interior announced that Syrian citizens residing in European countries, the Americas, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will be allowed to enter Jordan without prior approval.

Syrians wishing to return to their country via Jordan must hold valid residency permits of at least four months in the countries from which they are arriving.

The decision aims to facilitate the return of Syrian expatriates from these regions to their homeland, Petra, reported.