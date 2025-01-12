Hollywood actor declares ‘monster’ Fauci should be imprisoned

(MENAFN) Joe Rogan and Mel Gibson have called for former chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci to be prosecuted, labeling him a “monster” during a discussion on Rogan’s podcast. Fauci, who played a central role in the U.S. government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, has become a controversial figure due to his role in implementing restrictive measures and his alleged involvement in suppressing the theory that the virus may have originated from U.S.-funded research in China.



The conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast revolved around Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s 2021 book, The Real Anthony Fauci, which claims that Fauci had long been in collusion with large pharmaceutical companies, abusing his power in health crises, including the AIDS epidemic. Rogan referred to Fauci’s actions during the AIDS crisis, particularly his endorsement of the antiretroviral medication AZT, as damaging, suggesting Fauci ignored the drug’s harmful side effects in favor of corporate interests.



Both Rogan and Gibson expressed disbelief that Fauci had not faced legal consequences for his actions. They also criticized the mainstream media for its role in supporting the for-profit healthcare system in the U.S., referencing the backlash Rogan received in 2021 for using ivermectin to treat Covid-19, a drug the media derided as a “horse dewormer” despite its use in humans in other countries.

