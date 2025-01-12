House Speaker Discusses Bilateral Relations With UAE, UK

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi on Sunday received the Chargé d'Affaires of the United Arab Emirates embassy in Amman Counselor Hamad Matroushi.

During the talks, held at the House headquarters, Safadi stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" Jordanian-UAE relations under the leadership of King Abdullah and Emirati President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising their "advanced" level in serving the interests of the two peoples.

Safadi also stressed the importance of activating the Jordanian-UAE Parliamentary Brotherhood Committee to enhance various cooperation aspects to serve the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Meanwhile, Matroushi highlighted that the Jordanian-UAE relations are "deep-rooted and historic," voicing his country's keenness to develop them in various fields to achieve common interests.

The diplomat expressed his country's "high" appreciation for the Kingdom under King Abdullah's leadership and its supportive positions towards Arab and Islamic issues.

Head of the Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee MP Dina Bashir and Head of the Jordanian-Emirati Brotherhood Committee MP Ahmad Asha attended the meeting.

Also on Sunday, Safadi met with British Ambassador Philip Hall over prospects of further enhancing cooperation.

Safadi noted the "deep-rooted" Jordanian- British relations and the level of cooperation across various fields, Petra added.

The British envoy referred to Jordan's pivotal role in the stability and security of the region, voicing his country's keenness on cementing relations to achieve common interests.

Bashir and Head of the Jordanian-British Parliamentary Friendship Association MP Mohammad Maharmeh attended the meeting.