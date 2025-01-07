Gerbing Heated Clothing Partners With Lemans Corp To Expand Distribution Network
1/7/2025 12:01:37 PM
"We're incredibly excited about our partnership with Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties," said Brandon Singer, CEO of Gerbing Heated Clothing. "This partnership is a key step in making Gerbing more accessible to powersports dealers and the passionate riders they serve."
Gerbing Heated Clothing's innovative products, powered by their patented Microwire heating system, will complement Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties' comprehensive offerings. This partnership enhances the customer experience, providing riders with easy access to Gerbing's premium heated apparel.
About Gerbing Heated Clothing:
Gerbing Heated Clothing is a leading manufacturer of advanced heated apparel, specializing in high-performance heated jackets, gloves, and socks. Founded in 1975, Gerbing's innovative products are designed for durability, safety, and comfort, serving outdoor enthusiasts and workers in extreme environments.
About Lemans Corp:
The LeMans Corporation, through its brands Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties, is the world's largest distributor of aftermarket accessories in the powersports industry.
