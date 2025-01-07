Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan-Iran Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake was recorded on the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has released information about this. According to the Bureau of Earthquake Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded at 23:22 local time, 17 km north of the Yardimli station, on the Azerbaijan-Iran border (in Iranian territory).

The epicenter was located at a depth of 22 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in the Yardimli and Jalilabad districts with a magnitude of more than 3 points.