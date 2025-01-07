Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan-Iran Border
An earthquake was recorded on the Azerbaijan-Iran border.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Seismological Service Center
under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has released
information about this. According to the Bureau of Earthquake
Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded at
23:22 local time, 17 km north of the Yardimli station, on the
Azerbaijan-Iran border (in Iranian territory).
The epicenter was located at a depth of 22 kilometers. The
earthquake was felt in the Yardimli and Jalilabad districts with a
magnitude of more than 3 points.
