عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan-Iran Border

Earthquake Hits Azerbaijan-Iran Border


1/7/2025 12:09:16 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An earthquake was recorded on the Azerbaijan-Iran border.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences has released information about this. According to the Bureau of Earthquake Research, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 was recorded at 23:22 local time, 17 km north of the Yardimli station, on the Azerbaijan-Iran border (in Iranian territory).

The epicenter was located at a depth of 22 kilometers. The earthquake was felt in the Yardimli and Jalilabad districts with a magnitude of more than 3 points.

MENAFN07012025000195011045ID1109061657


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search