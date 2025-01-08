Trump's expansionist outlook imperialist plans for Greenland, Canada, Panama amid global challenges

(MENAFN) Donald Trump's imperialist plans for Greenland, Canada, and Panama frequently resemble the digressions of a real estate tycoon who views trade and foreign policy as a pursuit of new business opportunities.



However, there is a strategy behind his expansionist outlook. In his own way, is addressing the national security issues that the US must deal with in a new world that has been molded by the rise of China, globalization's disparities, the melting of the polar ice, and the instability of big powers.



Trump's thoughts on ending the Panama Canal Treaty in particular demonstrate how concerned the new administration is about foreign countries invading the Western Hemisphere. This issue is not new; it has persisted throughout American history since the Monroe Doctrine, which was established in the 1820s in response to the threat posed by European colonialists. The problem persisted during the Cold War's communist hysteria. China, Russia, and Iran are the usurpers of today.



Meanwhile, Trump's view that the US should dominate its own sphere of influence is a significant clue as to how he may handle major international hotspots, such as the conflict in Ukraine and possibly even Taiwan.



