Technical Meetings On Gaza Ceasefire Underway: Official

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Irfan Bukhari | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime and Official Spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari has said that ceasefire talks are ongoing between Hamas and Israel at technical committee level while no time frame could be given for sealing of the ceasefire deal.

In the weekly briefing yesterday, Al Ansari said that the technical meetings are still happening between both sides.“There are no principal meetings taking place at the moment ... at these meetings there are a lot of issues that are being discussed,” he said.

He further said that he could not go into the details of the issues.“We are trying to protect the integrity of negotiations. I don't think it is useful, helpful or possible to provide any timeline on an agreement taking place.”

He added:“When the truce takes place, it will take place. We will announce it at that time but right now we remain committed to the process (talks).”



Responding to another question about Gaza ceasefire deal talks in Doha, Al Ansari said that the delegations, at the technical level, are meeting permanently either in Doha or in Cairo.

He said that it was not possible to make any predictions.“We are trying as much as possible to remove the negativity of the negotiation process to ensure its success for the delegations.”

“No matter how difficult the conditions are inside the negotiating room, but the efforts are still being made and if there is something that requires announcing that during the coming days, this will of course be done directly.”

Responding to questions about supporting Syria, he reiterated Qatar's position in support of Syria's unity, sovereignty and independence, and the realization of the aspirations of its brotherly people to build their state.

“Qatar's focus is currently on ensuring continued stability in Syria, supporting the independence of the Syrian people and achieving their aspirations.” He said that air bridge operated by Qatar to provide relief to the Syrian brothers will continue working.“The eighth plane of the Qatari Armed Forces arrived at Damascus International Airport on Monday carrying about 23 tonnes of aid, including food and shelter supplies provided by the Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity, bringing the total aid provided to the Syrian brothers so far to 231 tonnes.”

He further said that the first commercial plane arrived at Damascus International Airport yesterday (Tuesday), a Qatar Airways plane that took off yesterday morning from Doha with 200 people on board, to begin a series of commercial flights to the Syrian capital Damascus after being suspended since the beginning of the Syrian revolution.

He added that Qatar Airways would resume its flights to Syria at a rate of three flights per week, and the flights will be during Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays of each week.

Regarding the US administration's decision to suspend some sanctions imposed on Syria, Al Ansari explained that the State of Qatar welcomes this measure, as well as any step that would facilitate the delivery of aid and support to the brotherly Syrian people.

“This step is partial, and we hope that the sanctions will be lifted permanently,” he said, expressing hope that the international community would seek to permanently lift sanctions on Syria, calling on international institutions to work and cooperate to ensure the resumption of normal life in Syria.

He said that Qatar supports the transformations taking place in Syria as long as they are Syrian transformations.

“We dealt positively with the new Syrian administration, which has said in more than one context that it wants to create a new Syria in the image that represents the aspirations of the Syrian people.”