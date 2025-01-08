Trump agrees to suspend extradition of Iranian detainee in Milan

(MENAFN) An Italian newspaper has reported that US President-elect Donald has decided to temporarily suspend the extradition of an Iranian national detained in Milan. This decision follows a direct appeal made by Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, during her recent visit to the United States, as reported by the paper.



The individual in question, Mohammad Abedini Najafabadi, was apprehended at Milan’s airport under a judicial warrant issued by the U.S. government. U.S. authorities have accused Abedini of facilitating the transfer of drone technology to Iran, which, according to Washington, was subsequently used in an attack on a US military base located near the Syria-Jordan border. The attack resulted in the tragic deaths of three American soldiers.



In a report released on Monday, the Italian newspaper Il Giornale revealed that Prime Minister Meloni had personally requested President-elect Trump to intervene in the case of Abedini. The appeal is part of a broader set of diplomatic discussions taking place between Italy and the incoming US administration, with both sides navigating sensitive issues related to international security and cooperation.



This diplomatic exchange marks a significant development in US-Italy relations as they address key matters of mutual concern.

