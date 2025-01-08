19 Terrorists Eliminated In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Operations Three Soldiers Martyred

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces conducted three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on January 6 and 7, neutralizing 19 terrorists while three embraced martyrdom during intense firefights, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation, based on intelligence reports, was carried out in the Mattani area of Peshawar, resulting in the elimination of eight terrorists.

In another operation in the Baizai area of Mohmand district, security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with militants, killing eight more terrorists.

The third operation took place in Karak district, where three terrorists were eliminated during a gun battle.

During these operations, three valiant soldiers laid down their lives:



Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (38) from Ghizar district, Gilgit-Baltistan.

Naik Muhammad Nazir (37) from Skardu District, Gilgit-Baltistan. Naik Muhammad Usman (37) from Attock district, Punjab.

The ISPR statement emphasized the continued commitment of Pakistan's security forces to eradicating the menace of terrorism. "Such sacrifices by our brave sons strengthen our resolve to eliminate terrorism and ensure the safety of our homeland," the statement read.

Operations to clear the areas of any remaining threats are ongoing.