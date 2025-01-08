Tehran, Kazakhstan discuss expanding trade relations

(MENAFN) Mahmoud Najafi Arab, the head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), and Ontalap Onalbayev, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Iran, met on Monday to explore opportunities for expanding trade relations between the two nations.



During the meeting, Ambassador Onalbayev announced that a trade delegation, led by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade, will soon visit Tehran to strengthen bilateral ties.



In addition to the discussions, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Tehran’s Chamber of Commerce and the Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce. This marked a significant step toward fostering greater collaboration between the two countries.



A key point of discussion was the Iranian Parliament's recent approval of the free trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Both parties recognized this agreement as a historic economic opportunity to enhance broader economic and trade partnerships, especially between Iran and Kazakhstan.



Najafi Arab also pointed out that the current trade volume between Iran and Kazakhstan does not reflect the true potential of both nations. He highlighted that Iran's observer membership in the EAEU represents a pivotal moment in advancing economic relations with member states, particularly Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed TCCIMA’s dedication to utilizing both its resources and the private sector to cultivate stronger economic connections between the two countries.

