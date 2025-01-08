Qatar Strongly Condemns Publication Of Israeli 'Historical Territorial Rights' Map

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned, in the strongest terms, the publication by official accounts affiliated with the Israeli of maps claiming occupied Palestinian territories, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria to be historically as part of Israel.

Qatar considers it a blatant violation of the resolutions of international and the provisions of international law.

The of Foreign Affairs warned, in a statement today, that publishing the alleged maps would hinder the chances of peace in the region, especially in light of the ongoing brutal war on the Gaza Strip.



The Ministry stressed the need for the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities to oblige the Israeli occupation to comply with international legitimacy resolutions and confront its expansionist ambitions in Arab lands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian issue, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of its independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.