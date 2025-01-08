Iran emphasizes private sector role in foreign trips with Tajikistan visit

(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed the importance of involving the private sector in international and political missions, with a business delegation set to accompany him on his upcoming visit to Tajikistan on January 16. This announcement was made by Mahmoud Najafi Arab, the head of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA), during the 23rd meeting of the chamber’s board of representatives on Tuesday.



Najafi Arab highlighted the president’s focus on privatizing state-owned companies, underlining that this move opens up significant opportunities for the private sector to engage more actively in international trade and diplomacy. He also pointed out President Pezeshkian’s directive for the government to gradually withdraw from business activities, thereby encouraging the private sector to seize this newfound space.



The planned trip to Tajikistan reflects a broader government strategy to integrate private sector representatives into diplomatic and economic endeavors abroad, fostering stronger international relationships and trade ties.



Additionally, in late November 2024, a meeting between Samad Hassanzadeh, head of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), and Tajik Ambassador to Tehran Nizomiddin Zohidi emphasized the need for swift progress on a preferential trade agreement (PTA) and the complete removal of visa requirements to enhance bilateral economic relations.

