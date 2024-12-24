Veles Unveils Backtesting Solutions For Crypto Traders

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Veles , a leader in algorithmic trading solutions, has introduced a sophisticated backtesting toolset tailored for traders. These tools empower users to evaluate and refine strategies by leveraging advanced to uncover inefficiencies and enhance trading outcomes.



Custom Strategy Configuration: For parameters to match specific trading goals.

Comprehensive Historical Data: To conduct tests using minute-level datasets.

Position Management: Optimization of entries and exits.

Insightful Analytics: In-depth reports for strategy optimization. Advanced Indicators: To analyze market conditions, including volatility and volume.

Veles' backtesting solutions offer traders the ability to optimize strategies while minimizing risks. The platform integrates with top cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, Bybit, and OKX, ensuring seamless connectivity and comprehensive support for dynamic markets.

About Veles

Veles provides advanced tools for cryptocurrency trading automation. With a focus on enhancing efficiency and profitability, Veles equips traders with reliable solutions for navigating market complexities.

More details at .