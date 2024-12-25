Bitget Elevates Institutional Loans (Spot) Service With Advanced Features For Institutional Users

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 25th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 platform, has announced upgrades to its Institutional Loans (Spot) service, reinforcing its commitment to providing efficient and robust trading solutions for institutional users and makers.

Bitget Institutional Loans offer tailored solutions with 3x and 5x leverage for spot trading, addressing the sophisticated requirements of institutional clients and enabling them to maximize trading efficiency.

Key Service Enhancements

The upgraded Institutional Loans (Spot) service incorporates the following optimizations:

: The service now features independent risk units for collateral management, with Loan-to-Value (LTV) calculations performed separately for each unit. This ensures enhanced risk segmentation and operational flexibility.: Email notifications will now be issued three days and one day before repayment deadlines, assisting users in maintaining timely repayment schedules. Notable Advantages

The Institutional Loans (Spot) service offers several distinct advantages, including:



Collateral Locking : Collateral assets are securely stored within designated Risk Unit (RU) spot sub-accounts.

Market Accessibility : Collateral assets can be actively traded in spot markets, provided LTV requirements are met.

Diverse Collateral Support : A broad range of collateral types is supported, catering to varying client preferences. Competitive and Flexible Terms : The service offers favorable interest rates and adaptable borrowing limits, addressing the diverse needs of institutional traders.

Supporting Institutional Growth

These enhancements reflect Bitget's focus on optimizing services for institutional participants, fostering greater efficiency and flexibility in the dynamic cryptocurrency market.

For a comprehensive understanding of the Institutional Loans (Spot) service and integration through APIs, please refer to the detailed resources available on the Bitget platform.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact:

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .