Democrats win Senate, House seats in Loudoun County while Republicans retain seat west of Richmond

(MENAFN) In Loudoun County, a suburb of Washington, DC, state representative Kannan Srinivasan defeated Tumay Harding to win a vacant Senate seat. The county's open House seat was won by Democrat JJ Singh over Republican Ram Venkatachalam.



Additionally, Republicans retained a state Senate seat west of Richmond, where Democrat Jack Trammell lost to Republican Luther Cifers, who took over for John McGuire, who was sworn into last month.



As the former president returns for a second term, the special legislative elections, which were held the day after Congress declared Trump's 2024 presidential victory, provided as an early gauge of voter enthusiasm for both parties.



Given Trump's increasing support in the districts and the unpredictability of special elections, Democrats stated they weren't taking the seats for granted, despite the districts' left leaning—the previous incumbents won both seats by roughly 61 percent of the vote in 2023. The majority of the early voting for the seats took place over the holidays, and Loudoun County was hit by several inches of snow on Monday, which caused schools to close. Spending by both Democratic candidates was significantly more than that of their Republican rivals.



MENAFN08012025000045016953ID1109066806