Adani Electricity, Adani Foundation Provide 74 BMC Schools With 12,000 Books

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 8 (IANS) Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation on Wednesday announced collaboratively implementing a library distribution programme in 74 BMC in P-North and M-West Wards in Mumbai.

Under the programme, 12,000 were provided to Marathi, Hindi, and English medium BMC schools.

"Our aim is to enhance students' skills in presentation, enactment, articulation, and communication through library activities. The project will facilitate the implementation of 'reading club' activities within the schools," said an Adani Electricity spokesperson.

"Many students in BMC schools come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Libraries help bridge this gap by providing free access to educational materials and resources. Earlier, many students had limited or no access to books outside the classroom,” added a spokesperson from the Adani Foundation.

The spokesperson noted that the“lack of availability of books can significantly reduce the reading frequency and overall engagement with literature”.

The move will help students to“significantly improve their academic performance, cognitive development, and overall well-being by fostering a love for reading and providing them with the tools they need to succeed”.

The initiative aims to benefit approximately 25,000 students and help foster a love of learning, improve educational outcomes, and holistic development of students, and will create valuable resources for future generations of learners.

"As part of the Utthan CSR project implementation, we had requested Adani Electricity and Adani Foundation to support students with a Library project to improve their vocabulary,” said Rajesh Singh, Principal of Kurar 2 Hindi Medium School.

He noted that the“books will not only help students increase their vocabulary but also enhance their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills”. The teachers will also benefit as the libraries will“provide teachers with additional teaching aids and resources, helping them create more engaging lesson plans and improving overall classroom effectiveness,” Singh said.

“I am so excited to have these new books in our library! I can't wait to read them all and learn new things," said Pratik Rajkumar from 6th A Standard, a student from Rani Sati Marg, Malad E.

"This library is a wonderful addition to the school. It will provide our children with access to a wide variety of books and help them develop a love for reading," added Varsha Khan, parent of Iqra Khan, 6th grade student studying at Rani Sati Marg, Malad E.