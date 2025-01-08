PM Modi Moved Nation From ‘Chalta Hai’ To ‘Hoga Kaise Nahin' Attitude: EAM Jaishankar At 18Th PBD Meet

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 8 (IANS) The 18th Pravsi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) commenced at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday with the inauguration of Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by External Affairs S. Jaishankar and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Speaking on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said that it was customary to hold a conclave of the younger generation of the Indian diaspora as a part of the PBD celebrations to recognise the special contributions that young minds make, at home and abroad.

“At home, we have just started our journey towards Viksit Bharat in the Amrit Kaal. This is an endeavour that is very much about the future generation,” said EAM Jaishankar.

He stated that a large part of the efforts of the Government of India is to give the right motivation to the younger generation to accelerate their efforts.

Referring to the statement of famous badminton star, P.V. Sindhu, EAM Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a youth icon who moved our nation from 'chalta hai' to 'badal sakta hai' to 'hoga kaise nahin?'.

He urged the delegates to promote India as a preferred tourism destination abroad.

“Let me take the opportunity to urge you on behalf of Prime Minister Modi to promote India as a tourism destination. If young Indian PIOs bring their equally young friends from abroad to explore our uniquely rich and diverse heritage and culture, this will surely become a lifelong habit,” said EAM Jaishankar.

The EAM expressed satisfaction over the growing popularity of the Know India Programme and Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz among the diaspora.

Jaishankar noted,“This state offers a tremendous opportunity to experience personally much of what we would be discussing in the course of the PBD. Its cultural festivals and religious and archaeological sites are a reminder of why we in India consider ourselves to be a civilizational society.”

CM Majhi, who participated in the event as the chief guest, welcomed the delegates to the land of Jagannath and the temple city of Bhubaneswar.“I hope the PBD convention, which is being held in Bhubaneswar for the first time, will ever remain a cherished memory for you and us. The bridge of this relationship will further strengthen in the coming days,” CM Majhi said. He further added that the PBD convention is held to honour the invaluable contributions of Indians worldwide and explore new opportunities for brotherhood and new collaborations.

He stated that hosting this prestigious event here was a matter of immense honour and pride for Odisha.

Calling the diaspora the cultural ambassador and the pride of India, CM Majhi said,“It is a confluence of ideas, cultures and achievements that showcase the strength of global Indian identity. Friends, today we celebrate the exceptional contributions of our 30 million Indians living across 200 countries.” The Chief Minister also said the Indians at home rejoice when the diaspora excels outside.“From being the frontrunners in science and technology to leading global corporations to setting global policies in governments across the world, the Indian Diaspora has demonstrated resilience and excellence,” said CM Majhi.

It is pertinent here to mention that PM Modi will formally inaugurate the PBD on Thursday. Around 5,000 delegates are expected to attend the mega event. President Droupadi Murmu will attend the valedictory session on Friday.