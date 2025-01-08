Iran outlines 9 strategic rail corridors with USD10.35B investment

(MENAFN) Iran’s Deputy Head of the Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company has revealed plans to develop nine critical rail corridors across the country, covering a total distance of 17,000 kilometers. This ambitious project is dependent on securing €10 billion (USD10.35 billion) in funding.



During a meeting with members of the Iranian Parliament's Budget and Planning Committee, Abbas Khatibi provided further details on the extensive rail development, emphasizing that the projects are expected to be completed within a time frame of three to seven years.



At present, the company is overseeing 34 ongoing rail projects, which collectively span about 10,000 kilometers. This includes 3,000 kilometers currently under construction, with an additional 6,000 kilometers in the planning stages.



Khatibi stressed the importance of these rail corridors in supporting the country’s economic growth. The development of about 3,200 kilometers of new rail lines is integral to expanding the transit network. Once completed, these nine strategic corridors are expected to boost Iran's freight capacity to 60 million tons annually, significantly enhancing the nation’s transportation infrastructure.

