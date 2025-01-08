Russian LNG exports to EU hit record high in 2024

(MENAFN) According to Bloomberg, the volume of liquefied natural (LNG) shipped from Russia to the European Union reached a record high in 2024. This surge in exports occurred before Ukraine's suspension of pipeline gas transit through its territory to the EU. The news outlet, citing ship-tracking data for key EU buyers, reported the significant increase in Russian gas shipments.



In late 2024, Ukraine ended its five-year transit contract with Russia's state-owned company Gazprom, effectively halting the flow of to several EU countries, including Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Italy, and Moldova. This decision came as part of the broader shift in energy dynamics in the region.



The tracked data revealed that Russian gas exports to the EU amounted to approximately 30 billion cubic meters in 2024, with over half of that volume flowing through pipelines that passed through Ukrainian territory.



However, despite the reduction in pipeline gas transit, the volume of super-chilled LNG shipped from Russia to the EU reached an all-time high of 15.5 million tons in 2024.

