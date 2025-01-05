EXCITING LIVE SHOWS, INTERACTIVE ZONES, AND UNBEATABLE SHOPPING DEALS: DISCOVER ALL THE ACTION AT DUBAI’S MALLS THIS DSF

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 31 December 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is the perfect time to get together and explore the city with friends and family for some well-deserved quality time as iconic destinations across the city come to life like never before. The monumental 30th anniversary of DSF, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), promises to be the most extraordinary season ever in the festival’s incredible history with an action-packed calendar brimming with free-to-enter family-friendly experiences at DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall, incredible children activation zones at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira, and unbelievable shopping deals across Dubai’s malls as part of the DSF Sale Season.



DSF NIGHTS AT DUBAI FESTIVAL CITY MALL

DSF Nights at Dubai Festival City Mall brings vibrant family-friendly activities that promise something special for everyone this season. An unforgettable New Year’s Eve performance by Mahmoud El Esseily on 31 December will ring the New Year in style, with tickets available on Platinumlist. Free-to-attend concerts will continue every Saturday evening, including Hams Fekri on 4 January 2025 and Ibrahim Al-Sultan on 11 January 2025, with free spots bookable through the Blue App. Shoppers can revel in spectacular offers and discounts as part of the DSF Sale Season, while the excitement continues with the Mega Raffle live daily draws from 8:30pm to 9pm (except on Saturday and Sunday). Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at any outlet can upload their receipts to the BLUE app for a daily chance to win 1 Million Blue Rewards, equivalent to AED 10,000, as part of the Modesh Blue Rewards Millionaire Promotion.



Plus, visitors can enjoy a diverse range of dining experiences from M’OSHI, SALT, The Bay by Social, Sayf and Helipad by Frozen Cherry. Meanwhile, families can explore a range of exciting activities, including Samsung’s S24 Student Programme until 30 December, and Spacetoon’s international stage shows until 4 January. Visitors can also witness brand-new IMAGINE shows specially curated for DSF every day (except Sundays) at 6:30pm and 9pm, culminating in a breathtaking firework display at 9pm every night presented by Al Zarooni Group.



X FACTOR LIVE

Every Sunday night at 10:30pm as part of DSF Nights and Dubai Festival City Mall, visitors can also be part of a live audience for the weekly X Factor live shows, a sensational, world-renowned singing competition, in partnership with Dubai TV as part of DSF. The audience can watch as singers and bands take the stage before celebrity judges Ragheb Alama, Rahma Riad and Fayez Alsaeed in a competition for the next musical superstar.



DUBAI FESTIVAL PLAZA

Spending AED 200 at participating stores at Festival Plaza unlocks a chance to win from AED 1,000,000 prize pool, plus daily winners will each pocket exclusive AED 1,000 in mall gift cards until 11 January, with six more shoppers winning on the last day of DSF, 12 January 2025.



MALL OF THE EMIRATES

Children looking to meet Sonic can catch him at Mall of the Emirates from 3 to 12 January 2025 from 10am to 10pm next to Ski Dubai. A thrilling new activity zone will be filled with digital and physical experiences inspired by the Sonic movie and game. Participants can gain entry by spending AED 300 or more across the mall and receiving two tokens to the activation area through the SHARE rewards app. Plus, the mall is offering the “Biggest Prize of the Year” with AED 1 million in cash to be won by 1 customer by spending AED 300 and uploading receipts on the SHARE Rewards app.



CITY CENTRE MIRDIF

Sonic will take over City Centre Mirdif until 7 January 2025 between 2pm and 10pm at Central Galleria, complete with obstacle courses, games spanning AR, tablet, and PlayStation consoles, as well as workshops and inflatables. Entry into the activation zone is open to customers who spend AED 200 or more, download the SHARE rewards app, and present the SHARE ID at the entrance. Plus, the mall is offering the “Biggest Prize of the Year” with AED 1 million in cash to be won by 1 customer by spending AED 300 and uploading receipts on the SHARE Rewards app.



CITY CENTRE DEIRA

City Centre Deira is rewarding shoppers with incredible grand wins and instant prizes as part of the “Play & Win Like A Pro” campaign, running until 5 January 2025 from 2pm to 10pm. SHARE members who spend AED 200 or more (excluding Carrefour) will be able to participate in the gaming zones to win smart phones, smart TVs, tablets, mall gift cards, VOX Cinemas tickets, Magic Planet cards, PlayStation, and more. Plus, the mall is offering the “Biggest Prize of the Year” with AED 1 million in cash to be won by 1 customer by spending AED 300 and uploading receipts on the SHARE Rewards app.



MERCATO AND TOWN CENTRE JUMEIRAH

As Mercato celebrates its 30th anniversary, visitors are in for a treat with non-stop entertainment in the form of live shows, roaming performers and engaging kids workshops as part of DSF, running until 2 February 2025. Shoppers at Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah can also enjoy unbeatable discounts ranging from 25 to 75 per cent at a wide range of stores and when spending AED 200, upload the receipt on the PrivilegePLUS app for a chance to win prizes worth AED 30,000 each. Plus, one lucky shopper will drive home a brand-new Jetour X90 Plus.



DUBAI HILLS MALL

Shoppers spending AED 250 at Dubai Hills Mall enter a draw to win a sleek BMW 8 Series or incredible cash prizes. Dubai Hills Mall will also host the DSF Auto Season from 1 to 12 January 2025, which will feature over 50 vehicles, from classic cars to futuristic EVs, displayed in visually stunning zones. Visitors will enjoy interactive experiences such as VR automotive games, gaming tournaments, and thrilling drifting activities, with opportunities to win exciting prizes.



IBN BATTUTA MALL

Shoppers at Ibn Battuta Mall have the chance to win a stunning 2025 Nissan Patrol SE Titanium 3.8L V6 when spending AED 150. Only same-day receipts can only be used to register at the customer service desk in order to receive the eCoupon via SMS.



WAFI CITY

DSF Timeless Rewards with Wafi City brings a chance for shoppers to win daily prizes of luxury Rivoli watches, weekly Union Glashütte giveaways, and a grand Longines watch set prize when they spend AED 300 or more. Plus, every qualifying shopper earns a AED 300 Rivoli voucher redeemable on select watch brands.



MASSIVE CITYWIDE SAVINGS AND MEGA PRIZES

Marking the best time to shop in Dubai, DSF’s 30th anniversary brings together the greatest-ever line-up of shopping deals as part of the DSF Sale Season running until 2 February 2025. Irresistible discounts of 25 to 75 per cent can be found at over 1000 global brands across 4,000 outlets at all malls and shopping districts citywide.



DSF Daily Surprises bring unbeatable deals to leading malls from a new brand each day, available exclusively at one location from 10am until stocks last. With jaw-dropping discounts—up to 90 per cent—on top brands, the deals will be revealed only 24 hours before on the DSF website and social channels @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.



Plus, more than 25 citywide retail promotions, rewarding deals, and jaw-dropping discounts promise to make every shopping trip unforgettable. Exclusive savings can be found at leading brands like Emax, Jumbo Electronics, Rivoli, Hour Choice, Damas, Chattels & More, EDIT by Ahmed Seddiqi, and many more at iconic citywide retail hotspots like Dubai Hills Mall, Wafi City, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Festival Plaza. Members of the city’s most beloved loyalty programmes such as Club Apparel, Tickit, and Aura can also avail unbelievable rewards and points, while Dubai Islamic Bank VISA users have the chance to win 1 million dirhams. Visitors can explore the full list of retail promotions on the DSF website.



Visitors can navigate through the endless excitement of this year’s festival through the all-new digital DSF Map - an interactive online guide to explore all of the season’s iconic and only-in-Dubai experiences, festival favourites, ever-popular signature events, and brand-new additions waiting to be discovered across the city.



UAE residents can get rewarded for keeping up to date on all the DSF news on the Dubai Shopping Festival website. The DSF 30th anniversary competition, running until 12 January, brings a thrilling chance to win an exciting prize worth a whopping AED 30,000. Open for all residents aged 21 years and above, participants simply need to register details such as name, email, and mobile number on the online pop-up on the DSF website.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR) and talabat.







