STAR Refinery Achieves Major Energy Savings And Emission Reductions

As the global sector continues to focus on reducing its carbon footprint and improving sustainability, STAR Refinery, an asset of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, is setting a leading example of how large-scale industrial operations can enhance energy efficiency while reducing emissions.

In 2024, the achieved significant milestones by implementing several energy-saving projects that led to a 2% reduction in its total energy consumption, showcasing its commitment to both operational excellence and environmental stewardship. The efforts of STAR Refinery are not only improving its own sustainability but also contributing to the broader goals of Turkiye's energy sector, positioning the refinery as a key player in the country's industrial energy landscape.

STAR Refinery's successes in 2024 were fueled by a series of targeted projects aimed at optimizing its operations and reducing its carbon footprint. The refinery's ability to achieve both energy savings and a reduction in carbon emissions reflects a growing trend within the energy sector, where technological innovations are being leveraged to ensure that energy production remains efficient and environmentally responsible. These initiatives have garnered recognition, including top honors in the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources' 24th Industrial Energy Efficiency (SENVER-24) Project Competition.

Among the key projects that drove these energy savings and emissions reductions were the optimization of the steam-carbon ratio and hydrogen loop within the hydrogen production unit, as well as the maximization of hot loading in the DCU (Delayed Coking Unit).

In addition, increasing the condensate temperature and streamlining the steam trap management system also contributed to fuel conservation and a decrease in operational emissions. These initiatives reflect the refinery's commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility, in line with global energy efficiency trends and the growing focus on reducing industrial carbon footprints.

Founded on October 5, 2011, and officially opening on October 19, 2018, STAR Refinery has been operating at full capacity since September 2019. The plant processes a range of crude oils, including Urals, Azeri Light, and Kirkuk, with an impressive annual refining capacity of 13 million tons. Its production portfolio includes vital products such as diesel fuel, jet fuel, naphtha, liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylene, and petroleum coke, which play an integral role in meeting energy demands in the region and beyond.

STAR Refinery's achievements in energy savings and carbon emission reductions are a testament to its ongoing commitment to sustainable industrial practices. By focusing on operational optimization and investing in innovative energy-efficient technologies, STAR Refinery is setting a strong example for refineries globally, demonstrating that it is possible to achieve both economic growth and environmental responsibility. This development marks an important milestone for SOCAR, not only in terms of enhancing energy efficiency but also in aligning with the global energy transition towards greener, more sustainable practices.