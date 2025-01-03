STAR Refinery Achieves Major Energy Savings And Emission Reductions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As the global energy sector continues to focus on reducing its
carbon footprint and improving sustainability, STAR Refinery, an
asset of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, is
setting a leading example of how large-scale industrial operations
can enhance energy efficiency while reducing emissions.
In 2024, the refinery achieved significant milestones by
implementing several energy-saving projects that led to a 2%
reduction in its total energy consumption, showcasing its
commitment to both operational excellence and environmental
stewardship. The efforts of STAR Refinery are not only improving
its own sustainability but also contributing to the broader goals
of Turkiye's energy sector, positioning the refinery as a key
player in the country's industrial energy landscape.
STAR Refinery's successes in 2024 were fueled by a series of
targeted projects aimed at optimizing its operations and reducing
its carbon footprint. The refinery's ability to achieve both energy
savings and a reduction in carbon emissions reflects a growing
trend within the energy sector, where technological innovations are
being leveraged to ensure that energy production remains efficient
and environmentally responsible. These initiatives have garnered
recognition, including top honors in the Turkish Ministry of Energy
and Natural Resources' 24th Industrial Energy Efficiency
(SENVER-24) Project Competition.
Among the key projects that drove these energy savings and
emissions reductions were the optimization of the steam-carbon
ratio and hydrogen loop within the hydrogen production unit, as
well as the maximization of hot loading in the DCU (Delayed Coking
Unit).
In addition, increasing the condensate temperature and
streamlining the steam trap management system also contributed to
fuel conservation and a decrease in operational emissions. These
initiatives reflect the refinery's commitment to operational
excellence and environmental responsibility, in line with global
energy efficiency trends and the growing focus on reducing
industrial carbon footprints.
Founded on October 5, 2011, and officially opening on October
19, 2018, STAR Refinery has been operating at full capacity since
September 2019. The plant processes a range of crude oils,
including Urals, Azeri Light, and Kirkuk, with an impressive annual
refining capacity of 13 million tons. Its production portfolio
includes vital products such as diesel fuel, jet fuel, naphtha,
liquefied petroleum gas, mixed xylene, and petroleum coke, which
play an integral role in meeting energy demands in the region and
beyond.
STAR Refinery's achievements in energy savings and carbon
emission reductions are a testament to its ongoing commitment to
sustainable industrial practices. By focusing on operational
optimization and investing in innovative energy-efficient
technologies, STAR Refinery is setting a strong example for
refineries globally, demonstrating that it is possible to achieve
both economic growth and environmental responsibility. This
development marks an important milestone for SOCAR, not only in
terms of enhancing energy efficiency but also in aligning with the
global energy transition towards greener, more sustainable
practices.
