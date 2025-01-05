Zelensky Explains Why He Won't Give Interviews In Russian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is important for him to give interviews in Ukrainian, despite the fact that he understands Russian well.

The Head of State said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrinform reports.

“I speak Russian perfectly, of course. I understand well what you are saying to me, but I cannot answer the whole interview in Russian... Today we had 73 missile strikes, people were killed, there were more than a hundred drones, and this is a daily story. People who speak Russian are being hit, people who have recently been told that they are actually protecting Russian speakers. That's why I don't respect either the leader or director of today's Russia or this people. I just don't understand that you can pretend that nothing is happening,” Zelensky emphasized.

He recalled that at the beginning of the war he addressed Russians in Russian, but there was zero reaction.

“They are dumb. They do not hear. Someone is afraid. The reasons are different. It's like when a person is drowning, and someone passes by because they don't hear, and someone cries because they are afraid to save them. But it is important for the person who is drowning. He needs someone to help him,” the President explained.

He emphasized that he would like to give interviews in Ukrainian.“It is important for me,” the Head of State emphasized.

Lex Friedman said that some people say that Russian is banned in Ukraine.“This is not true,” Zelensky replied. -“We have disrespect for Russian today because of the Russians, and only because of that. When they were 'saving Russian speakers', they killed many Russian-speaking people, who mostly live in the east.”

As reported by Ukrinform, according to the study“Cultural Practices of the Population of Ukraine in the Conditions of War” conducted by the NGO“Democratic Initiatives of Youth”, after the start of the full-scale Russian-Ukrainian war, 62% of Ukrainians completely abandoned Russian-language content.