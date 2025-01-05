Zelensky Told How Lukashenko Apologized To Him In First Days Of War
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the first days of the war, Alexander Lukashenko apologized to him for the fact that the invasion of Russian troops had taken place from the territory of Belarus.
The Head of State said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrinform reports.
“I spoke with Lukashenko on the phone in the first days of the war, and he apologized. He said that 'it was not me, Putin was launching missiles from my territory'. These are his words, conditionally, I have witnesses. He said:“I apologize,” he said.
In response to the apology, the President of Ukraine said that Lukashenko was a murderer just like Putin.
“I told him that you are the same murderer, and he told me:“Understand, you can't fight with Russians,” Zelensky said.
He also recalled that in the conversation, Lukashenko offered to“strike at the oil refinery” in response.
Read also:
Expert: Repressions will intensify before“elections” in Belarus
“I still remember what he said to me:“Hit the oil refinery, you know how much it means to me.” The Mozyr refinery, I think. And I said to him: 'What are you talking about?” the head of the Ukrainian state said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December 2024, after signing a security guarantee agreement between the“Union State of Belarus” and Russia in Minsk, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy new weapons systems, including the Oreshnik, in Belarus.
MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109057089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.