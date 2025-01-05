Zelensky Told How Lukashenko Apologized To Him In First Days Of War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky said that in the first days of the war, Alexander Lukashenko apologized to him for the fact that the invasion of Russian had taken place from the territory of Belarus.

The Head of State said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrinform reports.

“I spoke with Lukashenko on the phone in the first days of the war, and he apologized. He said that 'it was not me, was launching missiles from my territory'. These are his words, conditionally, I have witnesses. He said:“I apologize,” he said.

In response to the apology, the President of Ukraine said that Lukashenko was a murderer just like Putin.

“I told him that you are the same murderer, and he told me:“Understand, you can't fight with Russians,” Zelensky said.

He also recalled that in the conversation, Lukashenko offered to“strike at the oil refinery” in response.

Expert: Repressions will intensify before“elections” in Belarus

“I still remember what he said to me:“Hit the oil refinery, you know how much it means to me.” The Mozyr refinery, I think. And I said to him: 'What are you talking about?” the head of the Ukrainian state said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in December 2024, after signing a security guarantee agreement between the“Union State of Belarus” and Russia in Minsk, Lukashenko asked Putin to deploy new weapons systems, including the Oreshnik, in Belarus.