Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shot Down 419 Enemy Targets Over Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the week, the Air Defense Forces shot down 419 drones and missiles fired by Russian invaders on the territory of Ukraine.

The Air Force Command of the of Ukraine reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

In particular, nine missiles, 370 Shahed-type attack drones and 40 other types of UAVs were shot down.

The tactical of the Air Force flew 50 sorties over the week to provide fighter cover and air support for troop groups.

Video: Ukrainian Air Force, Telegram

It is noted that Ukrainian pilots destroyed 49 air targets and launched 30 strikes on the invaders with bombs and missiles of various types. As a result, control points, field ammunition depots, logistics, and concentrations of enemy equipment and manpower were hit.

Russianhit Sumy community infrastructure

As Ukrinform reported, since the evening of January 4, the Russian army has launched 103 drones of various types in Ukraine. The defense forces destroyed 61 enemy targets , and 42 drones were lost in the area.