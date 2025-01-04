J&K Business Rules: 9-Member Panel To Meet On Jan 7

According to the meeting notice issued by the Legislative Assembly secretariat the panel of MLAs will hold its meeting under the chairmanship of the Speaker in his office chambers at legislature complex, Jammu on Tuesday at 11:30 AM.

The 9-member panel comprises seven members from the ruling alliance and two from BJP. No member from Kashmir-based opposition parties including PDP and PC is part of the panel.

The panel comprises Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, Saifullah Nizam-ud-din Bhat, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Hasnain Masoodi, Ranbir Singh Pathania, and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan.

The panel held its first meeting on January 3, but its four members were absent due to their different engagements.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now