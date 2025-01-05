Media reports UK navy ‘gang bangs’ unmasked by whistleblower

(MENAFN) A whistleblower has exposed serious allegations of drug use and abusive behavior among the crew of the British Royal Navy’s nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard. The claims, published in the Daily Mail, describe disturbing incidents involving crew members, including reports of "gang bangs" and a “rape list” targeting a 19-year-old sailor, leaving him terrified.



The HMS Vanguard, part of the UK’s Vanguard-class fleet and equipped with Trident ballistic missiles, is held to high security and operational standards. The whistleblower claimed that lapses in discipline allowed such misconduct to occur. In response, a Royal Navy spokesperson declined to comment on specific cases, citing an ongoing investigation. These revelations come amid broader concerns over personnel retention in the UK military, with reports showing significant numbers of soldiers leaving the army despite government efforts to address pay and conditions.

