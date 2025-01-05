Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Syria's Foreign Minister
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met today with the Foreign Minister of the new Syrian administration HE Asaad Al Shibani, who is visiting the country.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them, particularly with regards to humanitarian work and development.
Moreover, the two sides discussed the latest updates in Syria, increasing Qatari humanitarian aid to assist the brotherly Syrian people, and a host of topics of mutual interest.
During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation reiterated the State of Qatar's call for intensified international efforts to increase humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.
