Tetanus Vaccination For Women, Girls Underscored

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some women and girls are not receiving the tetanus vaccine for various reasons, while doctors emphasise on its use, warning the can be fatal in some cases.

Doctors say the cause of tetanus is a bacterium found in soil. It typically enters the body through open wounds and settles in the muscles and nervous system.

Mursal, a from the Faculty of Law at the Kabul University, is among the women and girls who have not yet received the vaccine.

The 26-year-old says she has not received the tetanus vaccine because she always maintains good hygiene. She adds, "If we take care of hygiene, we will never contract this bacterium."

Gul Bakht, a 35-year-old resident of the Khairkhana area of Kabul, says, "I am a mother of four, and we have never been vaccinated. I don't know what tetanus is, because no one in our community has suffered it so far."

Additionally, Maryam, an 18-year-old from Kabul, said while her mother ensured her childhood vaccinations, she did not receive the tetanus vaccine due to a lack of awareness about its importance.

Dr. Fahmida Sekandari Khalil, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist at the Malalai Hospital in Kabul, explained to Pajhwok Afghan News tetanus was a bacterial infection caused by Clostridium tetani.

She said, "This bacterium exists in various environments, including soil, dust and waste. It enters the body through wounds caused by fractures, burns, or during childbirth -- if hygiene is not properly maintained. It can also infect a newborn's body during the cutting of the umbilical cord if proper hygiene is not followed."

According to Dr. Sikandari, symptoms of the disease include fever, heavy sweating, headaches, seizures, difficulty swallowing, muscle stiffness, involuntary muscle spasms, jaw tightness, and breathing difficulties.

Sama Shafajo, head of Shafajo Hospital in the capital, previously said, "Because tetanus affects respiratory muscles, it can lead to breathing problems and, in some cases, cause death." Similarly, Dr Benafsha Arifi, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist at the same hospital, explained: "Tetanus infects the nervous system, causing patient to lose control of their movements. They experience muscle spasms, drooling, excessive sweating, nervousness and difficulty controlling their movements. In some cases, it can even be fatal." Dr. Fahmida Sikandari called the tetanus vaccine the best way to prevent the disease. Currently, the vaccine is provided free of charge to women and girls at health centres. She pointed out administering the tetanus vaccine in stages was especially effective for young women. Pregnant women are also protected from the disease if they get vaccinated. She urged the Ministry of Public Health to provide the tetanus vaccine free of cost at central and provincial health centres to ensure that women and girls were protected from tetanus. Dr. Sikandari urged all women and mothers-to-be to complete their vaccination schedules regularly. Meanwhile, Dr Benafsha Arifi also underscored the importance of the vaccine, advising women to protect themselves from tetanus by getting vaccinated. She recommended all women under the age of 45 should receive the tetanus vaccine. Dr Khadija Misbah, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist in Kabul, said the vaccine was administered in five stages to women aged 15 to 45. According to her, after the first dose, the second dose is administered a month later and the third after six months. The fourth dose should be taken after a year and the fifth one after two years She insisted the vaccine was essential for every woman and girl, particularly they may be at risk of tetanus during childbirth or menstruation due to poor hygiene. sa/mud

Dr Najm