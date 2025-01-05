Suicide Attack Targets Pakistani Army Convoy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Pakistani media, citing officials, reported that a deadly explosion in the Balochistan province killed at least four people and 32 others.

Geo News reported that the explosion occurred on Saturday, January 4, in the Turbat area of Balochistan.

The report stated that a senior Pakistani officer and six members of his family were among the injured in this incident.

The Baloch Separatist claimed responsibility for the attack, stating it was a bombing targeting a convoy of the Pakistani military.

The Public Relations Officer of the Balochistan Police Inspector General's Office announced that investigations into the nature of the explosion are ongoing.

According to local officials, the bomb targeted a bus traveling from Karachi to Turbat. The condition of several injured victims has been reported as critical.

This incident comes amid a rise in terrorist attacks in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

According to data from the Pakistan Security Research Center, at least 1,612 people, including security forces and civilians, have been killed in terrorist attacks across the country in the past nine months.

The recent surge in violence highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures in vulnerable regions like Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The government must strengthen counter-terrorism strategies to prevent further loss of innocent lives.

The international community should support Pakistan in addressing the root causes of such violence and assist in efforts to stabilize the country, ensuring peace and security for its citizens.

