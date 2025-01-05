Border Guards Employ Artillery To Destroy Russian Trenches, Firing Positions In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Hart Brigade hit a number of Russian trenches, dugouts, and firing positions in the Vovchansk direction using artillery.
That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
"In the Vovchansk axis, artillery crews from the Hart Brigade hit Russian trench lines, dugouts, and firing positions, destroying an AGS-17 and SPG-9 grenade launchers, a warehouse with engineering equipment stocks, and a power generator, and engaging enemy manpower clusters," the report says.
Thirty-four Russian invaders were“neutralized”, the report reads.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll as of January 5 has been estimated at 796,490.
