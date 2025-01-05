عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Border Guards Employ Artillery To Destroy Russian Trenches, Firing Positions In Kharkiv Region

Border Guards Employ Artillery To Destroy Russian Trenches, Firing Positions In Kharkiv Region


1/5/2025 7:09:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards from the Hart Brigade hit a number of Russian trenches, dugouts, and firing positions in the Vovchansk direction using artillery.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Vovchansk axis, artillery crews from the Hart Brigade hit Russian trench lines, dugouts, and firing positions, destroying an AGS-17 and SPG-9 grenade launchers, a warehouse with engineering equipment stocks, and a power generator, and engaging enemy manpower clusters," the report says.

Read also: Border guards destroy Russian drone control points, ammunition depots in Kharkiv region

Thirty-four Russian invaders were“neutralized”, the report reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's war casualty toll as of January 5 has been estimated at 796,490.

MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109057088


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search