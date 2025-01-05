Amir Sends Condolences To King Of Jordan

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to HM King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, on the death of HRH Princess Majda Ra'ad, wife of HRH Prince Ra'ad bin Zeid.

