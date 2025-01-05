President Of Democratic Republic Of Congo Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Republic of the Congo HE Felix Tshisekedi left Doha on Sunday evening following a visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from Hamad International Airport by Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi and Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the State of Qatar HE Valerie Lusamba Kabeya.