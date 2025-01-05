Zelensky Offered Trump To Buy American Weapons With Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky offered US President-elect Donald to buy American weapons at the expense of USD 300 billion of frozen Russian assets.

The Head of State said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, Ukrinform reports.

“I said [to US President-elect Donald Trump] that this is one of the security guarantees: take USD 300 billion of frozen Russian assets, we will take them, take the money we need for our domestic production, and we will buy all weapons in the United States. We don't need any gifts from the US. This will be good for your industry, for the United States. We will invest money there - Russian money, not Ukrainian money, not European money - Russian money. They have to pay for it. Is this one of the security guarantees? Yes, of course. Because this is a military guarantee,” Zelensky said.

The President also emphasized that more sanctions should be imposed against Russian energy carriers and the shadow fleet and that they should not be lifted. At the same time, he emphasized NATO as a guarantee of security for Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky will talk with partners about protection against guided bombs and Russian aviation at a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense at the Ramstein Air Base in the United States.

Photo: Getty Images