Marusiak, Kalinichenko Complete Their Performances At Four Hills Tour

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The final ski jumping stage of the Four Hills Tour took place in Bischofshofen, Austria, with the participation of two of the Ukrainian national team - Yevhen Marusiak and Vitaliy Kalinichenko.

According to Suspilne Sport, this year's series, which is part of the program, saw the leaders of the Ukrainian national team start at all four stages, Ukrinform reports.

To get to the first round, the participants had to reach the top 50 of the qualifying standings.

Yevhen Marusiak missed out on qualifying by 0.8 points, taking the first place in the standings, 51st, with a flight of 118.5 meters and 110.7 points.

Vitaliy Kalinichenko was ahead of his four rivals in the qualifiers with 97.7 points and 58th place after a flight of 114.5 meters.

It was only the second time this season that Kalinichenko and Marusiak started at the World Cup and did not qualify for the main round: the last time it happened was on December 22 at the stage in Engelberg, Switzerland.

As reported, at the first competition in Oberstdorf, Germany, Marusiak set a historic result for Ukraine: he made it to the main round, where he took 33rd place, a record among Ukrainians at the Four Hills Tour.

Marusiak became the first Ukrainian jumper in history to qualify for the main round of the Four Hills Tour four times.

Vitaliy Kalinichenko set a personal best at the Tour, finishing 38th at the third stage of the competition.

The 2024/25 Quadruple Jump Tour will conclude in Bischofshofen with the final competition on Monday, January 6.

Austria's Stefan Kraft, the two-time winner of the series in 2015 and 2017, holds the lead in the overall standings.

In the photo: Yevhen Marusiak (Getty Images/Foto Olimpik).